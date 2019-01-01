Atlanta United vs Monterrey: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After a 3-0 win in the first leg Monterrey will be wanting to wrap up the job as they travel to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Atlanta United

Atlanta will be wanting to win the Concacaf at the first time of asking but they face an almost impossible task against Monterrey.

Monterrey won 3-0 in the first leg and look good value to make the semi-finals here as Frank de Boer's side faces an uphill battle against the Mexican club.

Game vs Monterrey Date Wendesday, March 14 Time 12:00am GMT / 8:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via Yahoo Sports USA and Univision Deportes

US TV channel Online stream N/A Yahoo Sports USA/ Univision Deportes

In the UK, the game will not be broadcast live or available for streaming.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Atlanta squad Goalkeepers Guzan, Kann, Hildebrandt Defenders Pirez, Escobar, Garza, Parkhurst, Escobar, Zizzo, Ambrose, Robinson, Hernandez Midfielders Villalba, Barco, Nagbe, Remedi, Gressel, Larentowicz, McCann, Kratz, Carleton, Wheeler-Omiunu, Shannon, Kunga Forwards Martinez, Williams, Vazquez, Gallagher

Franco Escobar is the only injury worry Atlanta have headed into this one. The club have struggled to adjust to life without Miguel Almiron after he joined Newcastle in January.

Possible Atlanta starting XI: Guzan, Robinson, Pirez, Parkhurst, Garza; Villalba, Nagbe, Larentowicz, Barco; Martinez, Williams

Position Monterrey squad Goalkeepers Barrovero, Carrizo, Cardenas, Defenders Sanchez, Layun, Vangioni, Basanta, Montes, Sanchez, Medina Midfielders Pizarro, Ortiz, Gonzalez, Gallardo, Molina, Gonzalez, Forwards Hurtado, Funes Mori, Pabon, Urretaviscaya, Zalvidar, Madrigal

Arturo Gonzalez and Jonathan Urretaviscaya are both unavailable for Monterray in this fixture.

Possible Monterrey starting XI: Barrovero; Sanchez, Vangioni, Basanta, Layun; Gonzalez, Gallardo, Pizarro; Pabon, Hurtado, Funes Mori

Betting & Match Odds

Despite their 3-0 loss in the first leg Atlanta are favourites for this one at odds of 5/4, Monterray are available to back at 2/1 whilst the draw is priced up at 5/2

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

are looking to follow up their Cup win with a CONCACAF Champions League triumph at the first time of asking but they need a miracle to turn things around against Monterrey.

Atlanta have it all to do after losing 3-0 in the first leg but stranger things have happened.

Monterrey are three-time winners of this competition winning three in a row from 2011 to 2013 whilst this is Atlanta's first appearance in the competition and they are looking to become the first MLS side to win it since the start of the modern format.

Article continues below

The Mexican side are packed full of talent which was certainly on show when they demolished the current MLS Champions in the first leg.

Atlanta are missing Miguel Almiron more than they would have hoped and are relying on Josef Martinez and 'Pity' Martinez to be the difference-makers in this fixture.

The Venezuelan striker scored 31 goals in MLS last season and will have to be at his very best if Atlanta are to progress any further in this competition.