Antonio Habas: ATK Mohun Bagan were superior in the second half against NorthEast United

The ATK Mohun Bagan coach feels that the absence of fans in the stadiums is affecting the intensity of the football on show...

reclaimed their spot at the top of the (ISL) table after they cruised to a win against on Sunday.

Roy Krishna once again bagged the 'Man of the Match' award for his team after he scored the opening goal of the match. Bagan's second was an own goal by Highlanders skipper Benjamin Lambot.

Coach Antonio Habas was happy with the performance of his team and suggested that while the team could have managed the game better in the first half, they came out with flying colours in the second 45 minutes.

"The team played a good match. Maybe in the first half, the match could have been more balanced but in the second half, Bagan were superior," said Habas.

ATK Mohun Bagan have scored nine of their 10 goals in the second halves of matches this season and Habas explained that the lack of fans in the stadiums might have had an impact on the intensity shown by his players.

"Sometimes it is very difficult to get the pace without the fans in the stadiums and the players subconsciously do not have the same intensity without supporters. This can be an important thing."

The Spanish coach did not seem to be worried about the fact that star striker Roy Krishna has scored most of the goals for the team. He said, "Roy (Krishna) is a very important player for us and whoever scores it is for the team. I am not worried about that."

The two-time ISL champion also explained why he decided to keep Manvir Singh and Pronay Halder on the bench for the game.

"He (Manvir Singh) played three matches continuously and it is the same with Pronay Halder. They needed rest so they were on the bench. During the match when the opponent is tired,` that was the moment to play them."