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محمد شرف الدين

Translated by

At rocket speed... Barcelona star's value doubles in nine months!

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F. Lopez
Spain

The Spanish star has been in fine form this season

Young Barcelona player Ferran López has seen a dramatic rise in his form, causing his market value to double significantly this season, according to a Spanish media report.

Madrid-based newspaper Marca highlighted on Thursday that López has been involved in 28 goals so far this season (scoring 12 and providing 16 assists) in 39 matches across all competitions, starting 27 of them.

López has clearly surpassed his figures from previous seasons in terms of minutes played and impact on the pitch.

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Fermín López’s market value has also seen a phenomenal rise, standing at €50 million last June, rising to €60 million in October, and continuing to climb to €70 million in December, before reaching €100 million in March.

With this figure, the Spanish international ranks among La Liga’s most expensive players, behind names such as Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Pedri, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde, the stars of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

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