Aston Villa boss Unai Emery breaks Premier League record for goalscoring run as ex-Arsenal coach makes excellent return to England

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has broken the Premier League record for longest goalscoring run since the start of a coach's tenure.

Villa appointed Emery as manager

Emery helped improve club's form

Breaks PL record for goalscoring streak

WHAT HAPPENED? Aston Villa drew 1-1 with Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, as midfielder Douglas Luiz scored a late equaliser in the 87th minute. With Luiz's goal, Villa have scored in all of the 19 games they have played under Emery, thus breaking the record for the longest consecutive scoring run any team has had from the start of a manager's tenure in Premier League history.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since taking over Aston Villa in October last year, Emery has helped revitalise the club's form, which has seen them go from being in a relegation battle to now challenging for a place in Europe next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ASTON VILLA? Aston Villa will next host Fulham in the Premier League on April 25.