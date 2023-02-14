'I'm ashamed' - Pep Guardiola says sorry to Steven Gerrard & his 'wife, kids & family' after controversial press conference comments

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he has apologised to Steven Gerrard after referencing the Liverpool legend's infamous 'slip' last week.

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola had, in a press conference on Friday, brought up the 2014 incident, in which Gerrard slipped in a vital game against Chelsea, with Liverpool's subsequent defeat allowing City - then managed by Manuel Pellegrini - to secure the Premier League title. "I don't know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping…" the Spaniard said when answering a question about whether City's accomplishments would be tainted if they were to be found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial fair play rules.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Tuesday ahead of his side's top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal, Guardiola addressed his comments. He told reporters: "I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary stupid comments about him. He knows how I admire him and his career, what he has done for this country. I am ashamed of myself, he doesn't deserve it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola also said he had contacted Gerrard privately to apologise, though he refused to backtrack on his defence of City's conduct in relation to the Premier League charges, and his claims that rival clubs were instrumental in them.

"I truly believe my comments about defending my club but I didn't represent my club well putting his [Gerrard's] name in these stupid comments," he said. "I am so sorry to him, his kids, wife, family. It was stupid."

WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA? The City boss will be hoping to see his side regain top spot in the Premier League when they travel to Arsenal for a crunch clash on Wednesday night.