News Matches
S. Allardyce

Sam-ta Claus is coming to town! Asda clothing brand unveils Christmas collaboration with Sam Allardyce

Mitchell Wilks
8:51 PM GMT+4 06/12/2022
Sam Allardyce George Menswear 2022
Sam Allardyce has been unveiled as the face of Asda's George menswear Christmas clothing line.
  • Big Sam stars in ASDA collaboration
  • Hilariously leads George Menswear collection
  • Been without job since 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? Asda's home-range clothing brand, George, has unveiled a collaboration with ex-England manager Sam Allardyce, who is heading up their Christmas menswear campaign with a series of incredible pictures and videos posted to their Instagram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 'Big Sam' is a cult hero within English football for his reputation as the man clubs turn to when in need of being steered away from Premier League relegation. He infamously served one game as England manager in 2016 before resigning after being caught trying to help undercover reporters get around FA third-party ownership rules in exchange for cash. He's been without a job since leaving West Brom in 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALLARDYCE? It appears as though the 68-year-old is in no rush to get back on the touchline. But while he's a natural in the world of fashion collaborations, we don't imagine it'll be too long before an English side in despair plays the Allardyce card.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Oman English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Oman English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Oman English)