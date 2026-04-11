Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has criticised his side’s performance after their 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Matchday 32 of the Premier League.

The result hands Manchester City a golden opportunity to reclaim top spot.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now nine points adrift but have two games in hand, and the title race could hinge on their 33rd-round meeting at the Etihad.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Arteta said: “It’s disappointing. It’s a real slap in the face, and now it’s about how we react. They’re a team that haven’t lost in 11 games for a reason; they’ve done a lot of things right.”

He added: “We were completely lacking in effectiveness. Their first chance to get into the box was a deflected ball, and with poor defending, it ended in a goal. This is something we need to recover from.”

“In the second half, you’d expect a different game, but we did a lot of strange things today.”

“We’ve been very consistent, but things like this can happen; that’s football.”

When asked if the players were hurting, Arteta replied: “Very much so… It has to hurt. They have to accept it with courage. Either you stand up and fight, or you’re out of the running.”

The Spaniard concluded, “It’s a huge week, and there’s a lot at stake, but we’re still in a strong position in both competitions.”



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