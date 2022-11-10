Arsenal star Zinchenko gets giant mural of himself in home gym

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko boasts a giant mural of himself at his home gym, with the Ukraine international embracing being a Gunner.

Made summer move from Man City

Versatility put to good use

Is enjoying life in north London

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 25-year-old moved to Emirates Stadium from Manchester City during the summer transfer window and is enjoying his time in north London, with Mikel Arteta’s side sat at the top of the Premier League table. Zinchenko has now gone as far as commissioning a giant painting of himself in an Arsenal jersey that adorns the walls of his house.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zinchenko has taken in eight appearances for Arsenal, filling it at left-back and in a midfield berth, with his experience and winning mentality being put to good use by Arteta.

WHAT NEXT? The Gunners have one more fixture to take in before the World Cup break, with that contest set to take them to Molineux for a meeting with Wolves on Saturday.