Arsenal vs Manchester United: Lineups and LIVE updates

Arsenal look to extend the gap at the top while Manchester United continue their pursuit of the English title

Premier League's current leaders, Arsenal lock horns with a high-flying Manchester United team in a fierce clash at the Emirates. The Gunners look to take revenge for their defeat at Old Trafford while also cushioning their lead at the top of the table.

League leaders Arsenal will be competing to increase the gap between them and the potential suitors of the English title against a familiar opponent.

The Gunners are unbeaten in 12 of their previous games in England’s top-flight recording 10 victories in the process.

Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal’s fortunes around this season and a win against Erik ten Hag’s men will see them break the 50-point target midway through the season. The Gunners could also extend the gap between them and Manchester City to 8 points as they hold a game in hand.

The Gunners have not conceded a single goal in 2023 owing to Aaron Ramsdale’s heroics between the sticks. And his Man of the Match performance in the North London derby was an example of that.

Like their rivals, Manchester United enters the encounter on a hot streak. Except for the stalemate against Crystal Palace in their last outing, the Red Devils had managed to secure victories in 9 of their previous matches in the Premier League.

Sitting fourth in the table, Erik Ten Hag’s team is the only English team still alive in all domestic competitions. A victory against the Gunners could help them reduce the gap to the leaders while landing equal on points with arch-rivals Manchester City.

The visitors have lost just two games playing away from home and have failed to score just once in those matches. All eyes will be on Three Lions’ forward Marcus Rashford who has turned into a goal-scoring machine since the World Cup break.

The last match between the two sides ended in a victory for United on home turf but Arsenal would enter the fixture high on confidence as they look to avenge their defeat at Old Trafford.

Arsenal vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Mctominay; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghors

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Arsenal and Manchester United's next Premier League fixtures

The Gunners travel to the Etihad on the 28th of January in the FA Cup Round 4 before traveling to Goodison Park to face Everton on the 4th of February. Mikel Arteta’s men face Brentford on the 11th of February at the Emirates next.

Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup 1st Leg on the 26th of January away from home and the 2nd League on the 2nd of February at Old Trafford. The Red Devils host Reading in the middle of the two legs in the FA Cup Round 4 on the 29th of January.