She's back! Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema returns to full training as she steps up ACL injury recovery

Vivianne Miedema has returned to Arsenal training as she continues her recovery from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Miedema has been out since December, and subsequently missed the Women's World Cup with the Netherlands. However, as the Women's Super League season nears, she has returned to training at London Colney.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miedema has emerged as one of the best players in the world in recent years, scoring a staggering 92 goals in 115 games for the Gunners. Last season, she managed four goals in five starts before her injury.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal return to WSL action when the new season kicks off on October 1, against Liverpool.