Arsenal midfielder Willock in talks with Newcastle over loan deal

The Gunners youngster is edging closer to a move to St James' Park for the remainder of the season

Arsenal are in talks with Newcastle United over a loan deal which would see Joe Willock move to St. James' Park.

The midfielder is one of several players who could leave the Gunners before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Shkodran Mustafi all potential departures.

Negotiations are ongoing between Arsenal and Newcastle for Willock over a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season but has seen his game time dry up considerably in recent weeks. He has started just three of Arsenal’s last 16 games and none in the Premier League since the 2-1 defeat by Wolves on November 29.

With Martin Odegaard now having arrived in north London on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season, Willock will find opportunities even more difficult to come by.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Wolves on Tuesday night, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted that players could leave Arsenal before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

“We have decided [who could leave on loan] and we are working on it,” he said. “You will find out before 11pm. I cannot speak about any individual players. What we want to do, the conversations we've had, the various reasons. Let's see if we can get something done tonight.”

While talks with Newcastle continue over Willock, there is also a strong chance both Maitland-Niles and Nelson follow him out of the door.

Maitland-Niles is wanted by several clubs, with Leicester, Southampton and West Brom all having contacted Arsenal over the 23-year-old’s availability.

Article continues below

The England international is believed to favour a move to Leicester, but Arsenal are not keen on letting him go to a club they view as a rival for a European spot.

Maitland-Niles has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season but has started just one league game since the 2-1 defeat at Everton on December 19.

He is pushing to leave this month to secure the regular game time he believes he needs to secure him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s European Championships.