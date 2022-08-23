Arsenal-linked Neto reveals Champions League 'dream' as transfer talk rages around Wolves winger

Pedro Neto continues to be heavily linked with a transfer to Arsenal, and the Wolves winger admits it is his “dream” to play in the Champions League.

Winger wants to reach the top

Gunners looking for attacking additions

Summer window still open

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese winger, who has also attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester United in the past, would not find elite European competition at Emirates Stadium this summer. The Gunners have started the 2022-23 campaign brightly, though, and an ambitious 22-year-old is setting similar targets to those being drawn up in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neto has told The Times when quizzed on the speculation he continues to generate: “I always like to hear this sort of stuff but I’m focused on my job here because I’m feeling very good here. The things you hear makes you work even more, it’s good for you and your mentality to know that people know your value. It gives me more hunger to work harder.

“The dream of any player is to play in the Champions League. I want to help this club to go higher and higher because I think we have that potential with the way we work, the way we sign players, the way we try to arrive there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neto signed a new contract at Molineux back in March that is due to take him through to 2027, so any bid to prise him away from the West Midlands would not come cheap.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR NETO? Arsenal may decide to make a move before the summer transfer deadline on September 1, with Arteta in the market for attacking reinforcements as he prepares to part with Nicolas Pepe and bring in an upgrade for the Ivorian – who has struggled to justify a hefty price tag since moving to England in 2019.