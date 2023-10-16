Arsenal line-up move for England and Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster attack

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Aston Villa and England star Ollie Watkins as Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his attack.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international scored 16 goals across all competitions for his club last season and has already netted seven times in the ongoing campaign. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly impressed by Watkins' goal-scoring prowess and wants the striker in January, according to Fichajes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old is an integral part of Aston Villa who are competing in Europe this season and the Premier League outfit is unlikely to let their star player leave on the cheap.

WHAT NEXT? The former Brentford man had earlier revealed that he hails from a family of Gooners and it remains to be seen if he manages to realise his dream of representing the north London club in the future.