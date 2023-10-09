'Boss, I'm going to be there!' - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauds Gabriel Martinelli's determination to make miraculous injury comeback in time for match-winning cameo against Man City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta claims pure force of will saw Gabriel Martinelli return from injury in time to net the winning goal against Manchester City.

Martinelli missed five games

Came off the bench against City

Fired home deflected winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinelli had missed the Gunners' last five games with a hamstring injury but came off the bench on Sunday to score an 86th-minute winner at the Emirates Stadium, with his shot flying in off Nathan Ake's face.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Arteta revealed he had not harboured much hope of having the Brazilian available for the top-of-the-table clash, but Martinelli's determination saw him make a miraculous recovery.

"He's been saying for a few weeks 'I'm going to be there against City', and everyone was saying 'Gabby, it will be too early for you'. Yesterday he said 'boss, I told you I was going to be ready for this.'

Article continues below

"Leo [Trossard] felt something in his hamstring, [and] when I turned around he was already ready to go, with his kit, 'boss, I'm ready to go!'"

Speaking to the BBC, Arteta added: "He made a huge effort to be in this game. No one believed that he was going to be available. All the medical staff were trembling."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinelli's strike delivered Arsenal's first Premier League victory over City since 2015, with the Gunners leapfrogging their rivals to move second in the table behind north London foes Tottenham.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta's men have another big game after the international break, as they travel across London to face Chelsea on Saturday, October 21.