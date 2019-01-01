Arsenal loanee Nketiah names Henry as football hero

The Anglo-Ghanaian forward has identified the iconic Frenchman as his role model when growing up

Eddie Nketiah has called ’s all-time leading scorer, Thierry Henry, as the player he idolised while he was much younger.

The 20-year-old is also on the books of the Gunners and is presently on loan at where he is highly revered by the fans and coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Back in North London too, Nketiah is seen as a prospect for the future having impressed for the first time during pre-season of 2017 under Arsene Wenger.

"When I was growing up, he [Henry] was the man, and I’ve always been a big Arsenal fan," Nketiah told Gaffer Online.

"For anyone who has watched him play, you don’t need me to explain how good he was. It was clear for everyone to see. He was the best.

"Luckily, I got the opportunity to work with him when he came back to Arsenal for a year or so, it was a dream for me. He taught me so much about the game, particularly off the ball."

Nketiah is also a big fan of Ian Wright, who he has a close relationship with and also recommended the Anglo-Ghanaian's temporary move to Elland Road this season.

Article continues below

"Wrighty is a top guy, you know. We did a few shoots together, I think the first one was for a Crash Bandicoot launch and we both just grew fond of each other," Nketiah continued.

"I’ve always been a fan of Ian, he was a great player but, most importantly, he’s a great guy. Growing up in similar areas, we can relate to each other. He was always open with me, giving me certain little tips and help. We’ve naturally grown closer from there. He shows good support.

"Like you said, he even comes up to some of the games. It’s a great feeling knowing you have the backing and support from someone so influential like him."