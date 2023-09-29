Huge news for Arsenal! Lionesses captain Leah Williamson steps up ACL recovery with on-grass running and ball work

Leah Williamson is back in Arsenal training and was spotted running on grass as she stepped up her anterior cruciate ligament recovery.

Williamson back on the training pitch

Ruptured her ACL in April

Eyeing a return to action in January 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses skipper was enjoying a brilliant time on the pitch as she lifted the Women's Finalissima and the Euros in 2022. However, an untimely injury that saw her rupture the anterior cruciate ligament in April forced her to miss the Women's World Cup.

But Williamson has been steadily upping the ante in her recovery and was pictured training in the gym where she completed her first treadmill run since the injury. Now, she has taken the next step and has joined her teammates on the grass.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williamson had earlier hinted that she is eyeing a comeback in January and is already thinking about how she could add value to the team upon her return.

“I do joke about it because now I’m like I’m looking forward to being a new signing,” told Leah talking to Sky Sports’ Three Players and a Podcast.

“When I come back, I have a responsibility to add to my team. [I think] ‘How do I come back? How do I add to them?’.

WHAT NEXT? Williamson will have to watch from the sidelines when Arsenal begin their Women's Super League campaign against Liverpool on Sunday.