Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho after accepting defeat in their bid to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Gunners eager to reinforce engine room

Linked with a number of targets

Italy international now in their sights

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have been pushing hard to strike a deal with the Seagulls for Caicedo, making offers of £65 million and £70m for the 21-year-old.

But both bids were rejected out of hand by Brighton, who made it clear that they had no interest in selling the Ecuador international this month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So Arsenal have been forced to look elsewhere to bolster their midfield options and have turned to Jorginho, who has entered the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Discussions over a deal with Chelsea are now advanced and GOAL has learnt that the Euro 2020 winner has been granted permission to travel across London to put the finishing touches on a move ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal are understood to be paying an initial £10m for the Italy international, with a further £2m potentially to be paid in add-ons. Jorginho who will now undergo a medical before completing his surprise switch across the capital, signing an 18 month contract with the option of a further year.

WHAT NEXT? Jorginho has been on Chelsea’s books since 2018, taking in 213 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit while collecting Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup winners’ medals. He also helped Italy to continental glory at Euro 2020.