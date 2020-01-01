Arsenal avoid ‘irresponsible’ actions in training call as coronavirus restrictions remain in place

The Gunners had been due to welcome their senior squad back to London Colney on Tuesday, but those plans have now been shelved

have shelved plans to return to training on Tuesday, with the Premier League giants admitting it would be “irresponsible” to call players back during ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

In a bid to contain the spread and threat of a global pandemic, governments around the world are endeavouring to avoid any unnecessary travel and public gatherings.

Pooling groups of professional sportsmen and women together at London Colney would fall into that category.

The Gunners acknowledge as much and continue to follow the necessary protocols during an uncertain time for the population as a whole.

Plans to start training again on March 24 had been put in place when it was revealed that a 14-day self-isolation period would be required on the back of Mikel Arteta contracting Covid-19.

The Spaniard is feeling “very well” again, but he will not be cleared to return to work just yet.

The Gunners said in a statement on their official website: “Our men's first-team players were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday after completing 14 days isolation following Mikel Arteta's positive diagnosis for the virus.

“As a result of the current situation we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time.

“Therefore our men's first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home.”

Arteta’s diagnosis came ahead of competitive football in being shut down indefinitely.

It remains to be seen when Premier League action will be back on the agenda, with there a desire across the sporting world to get current campaigns completed amid unforeseen disruption.

With it unclear when schedule postponements will be lifted, those who fill casual roles within football clubs are facing up to an uncertain future.

Arsenal are doing their bit to aid that cause, with the north London outfit vowing to pay matchday and non-matchday workers through to April 30.

Vinai Venkatesham, the Gunners’ managing director, said: “These are challenging times for everyone, but in particular our casual workers.

“This gesture is intended to ease their financial uncertainty while football is currently suspended to 30 April 2020.

“We look forward to welcoming football back to Emirates Stadium as soon as possible.”