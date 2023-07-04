Arsenal spending spree to continue?! Gunners hold transfer talks with Benjamin Henrichs' representatives as Mikel Arteta eyes deal for RB Leipzig star

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Benjamin Henrichs' representatives as Mikel Arteta looks to land RB Leipzig's right-back.

Henrichs considered as alternative to Cancelo

Talks held between Arsenal and Henrichs' agents

Leipzig keen to hold on to Henrichs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are exploring the possibility of signing Henrichs as a potential alternative to Manchester City's Joao Cancelo. According to Kicker, talks have already been held between Arsenal officials and Henrichs' representatives. However, Leipzig currently has the upper hand as Henrichs' contract runs until 2025, and manager Marco Rose considers him an integral part of the team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henrichs had an impressive season with Leipzig, as he made 44 appearances and contributed four goals and three assists. He showcased his versatility by playing in multiple positions, including right-back, left-back, and even in midfield. After the departures of Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku, Leipzig are keen to retain Henrichs. Losing him would significantly impact their ambitions for the upcoming season, especially with Josko Gvardiol also set to leave for Manchester City.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal's pursuit of Henrichs is driven by their interest in strengthening the right-back position. The club is considering Henrichs as an alternative if they fail to secure a deal for Cancelo, who was previously on loan at Bayern Munich. The Portuguese had a €70m (£60m/$76m) purchase option included in his January loan move to Bayern, but it is believed that treble winners City could accept a lower fee to get rid of the full-back. Arsenal have already spent big money on Kai Havertz, and a British record deal for West Ham's Declan Rice looks to be on the cards, but Arteta is set to continue spending ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are also being linked with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber – who can operate as a centre-half and at right-back in a deal that is set to cost them around £40m ($51m). Given that they suffered in their Premier League title pursuit at the business end of the season with injuries to key defenders, Arteta remains focused on increasing the squad depth ahead of next season.