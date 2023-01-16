'We're all mates' - Arsenal defender White explains how dressing room togetherness is behind Gunners' success

Arsenal defender Ben White believes the camaraderie in the dressing room has been a big factor in their rise to the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal sitting eight points clear

Gunners beat Tottenham on Sunday

White happy with dressing room atmosphere

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal beat Tottenham 2-0 on Sunday to increase their lead at the top of the table to eight points and extend their unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions. Versatile defender White believes the atmosphere in the dressing room has played an important role in their excellent campaign so far.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For me it's just learning as we go and not getting ahead of ourselves. We know it's a long season. Today it's all about enjoying the moment," he told Viaplay.

"We're really lucky with the boys we have. The ones we've added this year have been absolutely superb and thye've added so much to the team... I think we're all mates, we come in every day and we're enjoying it so it helps massively."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are the favourites to win the Premier League due to their excellent form this term, having lost just once in the English top flight so far this season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? White and his Gunners team-mates are in action again on Sunday when they take on Manchester United.