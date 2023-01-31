Arsenal and Crystal Palace in Lokonga loan talks as imminent Jorginho transfer pushes midfielder down pecking order

Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga is in talks over a loan move to Crystal Palace, GOAL can confirm.

Lokonga has made 15 appearances this season

He has started just two Premier League games

The midfielder signed from Anderlecht for £18m in 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have opened discussions with their London rivals over a potential deal for Lokonga, who they want to send out to get regular game time during the second half of the campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lokonga has barely featured for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, with his last top flight appearance coming as a substitute against Tottenham on October 1.

Since then his only game time has come in the Europa League and the domestic cup competitions, with his last showing coming against Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round when he was a second-half substitute for the injured Thomas Partey.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Jorginho's imminent arrival from Chelsea looks set to limit Lokonga's opportunities further over the second half of the season, which is why Arsenal are open to letting him leave on loan.

Talks are ongoing with Palace over a deal to take the Belgian to Selhurst Park, with Eagles boss Patrick Vieira desperate to add to his squad before tonight's 11pm deadline.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners putting the finishing touches on a £12m deal to bring Jorginho to Emirates Stadium to provide cover for Thomas Partey.