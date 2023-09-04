'It doesn't look good' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals extent of Thomas Partey's injury in early-season blow for the Gunners

Thomas Partey is likely to be ruled out for several weeks after he sustained a groin injury before Manchester United clash.

WHAT HAPPENED? Just a day before Arsenal's Premier League clash against Man United, the Ghanaian FA released a statement where they confirmed that they have not called Partey up for their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic as he suffered a groin injury during training. The defensive midfielder was also left out of the Gunners' squad for Sunday's clash.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Arsenal.com, Arteta said, "I don’t know. Unfortunately, he got an injury in training and it doesn’t look good, we need some more tests, we believe he’s going to be out for weeks. We think it’s a groin but can be something in between."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Partey's absence comes as a huge blow for Arsenal and Arteta who have already lost new signing Jurrien Timber due to an ACL tear on his Premier League debut.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will be next seen in action after the international break against Everton in the Premier League on September 17.