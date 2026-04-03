Arsenal are planning to snap up Real Madrid’s star player

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attack this summer with a major signing from Real Madrid.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are targeting Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García to bring vitality and depth to the London side.

Garcia is 22 years old and is considered by Arsenal to be the leading candidate to fill the void left by Gabriel Jesus, who is expected to leave next summer.

Due to a lack of guaranteed playing time in manager Álvaro Arbeloa’s line-up, García believes a move to Arsenal would be an opportunity to boost his professional career.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta appears unconvinced by Victor Giocaris’s performances, prompting the English side to look for a new striker.

Arsenal plan to fund the Garcia deal by selling Jesus for €25 million.

Gonzalo García’s contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2030, and his market value is estimated at around €30 million, making the deal a sound investment for the Gunners.

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