Arsenal all-time top scorers: Henry leads the way

Yash Thakur|
Thierry Henry ArsenalGetty Images
ArsenalPremier LeagueT. HenryO. Giroud

Goal takes a look at Arsenal's top 20 goalscorers of all time...

Arsenal are easily one of the most popular and recognisable football clubs in the world and they have produced some of the most aesthetically pleasing teams, with some extremely skilful attackers in their long and illustrious history.

But who were some of the best goal scorers for the Gunners?

Thierry Henry is hailed as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game and is without a doubt an absolute Arsenal icon.

The former France international finished on the Ballon d'Or podium twice (2003 and 2006) and holds the record for most Premier League Golden Boots won by an individual (four). He defined an era while playing at Arsenal and sits at the top of the all-time goalscoring charts with 228 goals scored, the only player with over 200 goals scored for the club.

In second place, fan favourite Ian Wright netted an impressive 185 goals in a mere 288 games, with Cliff Bastin completing the podium with 178 strikes.

More recently, Robin van Persie somewhat tainted his Arsenal legacy by swapping the club for Manchester United, but the Dutchman did enjoy a very productive spell with the Gunners and finds himself sitting eighth.

Fellow Dutchman Dennis Bergkamp is another bona fide club legend and sits 11th with 120 goals, including some of the club's greatest ever.

Arsenal's top goal scorers of all time

PositionPlayerGoalsMatchesYears

1

Thierry Henry

228

377

22004-2017

2

Ian Wright

185

288

1956-1973

3

Cliff Bastin

178

396

1962-1973

4

John Radford

149

481

1937-1955

5

Jimmy Brain

139

232

1952-1962

=5

Ted Drake

173

184

1962-1974

7

Doug Lishman

137

244

1919-1933

8

Robin van Persie

132

278

1991-2014

9

Joe Hulme

125

374

1983-1986, 1988-1995

10

David Jack

124

208

1994-2011, 2012-2013

11

Dennis Bergkamp

120

423

2001-2006

12

Reg Lewis

118

176

1937-1954

13

Alan Smith

115

347

1961-1968

14

Jack Lambert

109

161

2003-2009, 2021-

15

Frank Stapleton

108

300

1953-1958

=15

Theo Walcott

108

397

1987-1998

17

David Heard

107

180

1996-2007

18

Olivier Giroud

105

253

1995-2001

19

Joe Baker

100

156

1907-1915