How to buy Argentina World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

It comes as no surprise that, excluding the host nations, Argentina leads the way in ticket demand for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

There’s always huge interest in seeing the defending World Cup champions take to the pitch, and there is set to be another rush for tickets after the World Cup draw, but don't give up hope of securing a seat at an Argentina match just yet.

Amazingly, no nation has successfully defended the World Cup crown since Brazil in 1962. However, three-time winners, Argentina, will hark back to their trophy triumph under Diego Maradona's leadership at Mexico '86, as they turn their attention to recapturing the greatest prize in international football in North America.

You could be there to see if they do. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can get your hands on them and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Argentina’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Argentina may have been crowned World Cup champions in Qatar in 2022, but they made a slow start to their group campaign, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in one of the greatest World Cup shocks of all time. They also lost one of their group matches during the 2018 World Cup Finals.

However, in 2014, thanks to Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste eased through to the knockouts following three straight successes.

What awaits them this time around? Check out their group phase matches below:

Date (KO time, ET) Fixture Venue Tickets TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

When to buy Argentina World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Argentina, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, the next phase of ticket sales commences.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches once the group-stage matchups have been revealed.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Nearer the time and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Argentina World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Argentina matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Argentina World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Argentina World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Argentina matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What to expect from Argentina in the World Cup 2026?

Bumper crowds flocked to see Lionel Messi and Co. in action during Copa America 2024, which was held in the United States. Over 80,000 supporters watched the semi-final between Argentina and Canada at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and 65,000+ saw La Albiceleste lift another major trophy aloft at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium following a 1-0 victory in the final against Colombia.

Having high profile players, such as Lionel Messi & Rodrigo De Paul, plying their trade with Inter Miami in the MLS has further increased Argentina’s fan base in the region, in addition to the fact they’ve held regular friendlies in North America over recent years.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: