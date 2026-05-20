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Book Argentina vs Austria Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Argentina vs Austria tickets: World Cup ticket prices, AT&T Stadium information & more

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Don't miss out on your chance of seeing the World Cup champions in action

Following on from their World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria, defending champions, Argentina, clash with Austria on June 22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

It could be a pivotal match-up for both sides. Depending on the results of their first group encounters, they'll either be looking to maintain their momentum and secure progression to the knockouts or to improve after a slow start.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for Argentina vs Austria, including where to buy and how much you can expect to pay.

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When is Argentina vs Austria at the World Cup 2026?

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World Cup - Grp. J
AT&T Stadium

Argentina World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Argentina is aiming to become the first side to defend the World Cup crown since Brazil in 1962. This is the Group J schedule that awaits them:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 16, 2026

Argentina vs Algeria

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Tickets

June 22, 2026

Argentina vs Austria

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tickets

June 27, 2026

Jordan vs Argentina

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tickets

Austria World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Austria returns to the World Cup fray for the first time in almost 30 years. This is their forthcoming Group J schedule:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 16, 2026

Austria vs Jordan

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Tickets

June 22, 2026

Argentina vs Austria

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Tickets

June 27, 2026

Algeria vs Austria

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Tickets

How to buy Argentina vs Austria tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Argentina vs Austria tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 16 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium is a retractable roof stadium in Arlington, Texas, which opened in 2009. While its main tenants are the Dallas Cowboys of NFL fame, the venue has been used for a variety of other activities, such as concerts, basketball games, rodeos and professional wrestling (WWE) events.

AT&T Stadium will be one of 11 US stadiums to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. With a seated capacity of 94,000, it will be the largest venue used during the tournament. AT&T Stadium will stage five group encounters and four knockout matches, including one of the semi-finals.

What to expect from Argentina vs Austria?

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)France - 2 (1998, 2018)Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

Lionel Messi scored 13 goals at four different World Cups (2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022). He had also made the most appearances at World Cup Finals for Argentina with 26 in total, which is five more than Diego Maradona.

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