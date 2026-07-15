Argentina edged a thrilling semi-final against England, winning 2-1 to book their place in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Played out in front of a passionate crowd, the tie served up polished attacking football from both sides before Argentina snatched it in the closing minutes. A last-gasp goal sent their fans wild. England, for their part, could hold their heads high after a fine tournament run, but they couldn't stave off elimination.

Victory leaves Argentina one step away from being crowned world champions. And thousands of fans are now one step away from claiming the grand prize in the Driven Quest competition.

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As an official supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Valvoline by Aramco brings you an exclusive FIFA ball free with every qualifying service, along with a chance to win exclusive gifts from Adidas, and even the chance to win one of three brand-new cars through the Driven Quest competition.

Don't miss the chance to join Valvoline Driven Quest to win exclusive football memorabilia and enter the draw for the grand prize.



