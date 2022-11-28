'I talked with a psychologist' - Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez says he 'suffered a lot' after Saudi Arabia World Cup loss
- Martinez consulted psychologist
- Conceded twice against Saudi Arabia
- Felt he let down his countrymen
WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez has given a harsh assessment of his performance in the upset, pointing out that Saudi Arabia's goals came from their only two shots on target. The Aston Villa stopper admitted that the ordeal took a toll mentally.
WHAT THEY SAID: Martinez told reporters: "I suffered a lot. I talked with a psychologist because they shot at me twice and I conceded both. I have 45 million Argentines behind me and I should have given more."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez came back strongly from the Saudi Arabia debacle and made one spectacular save in his side's victory over Mexico on his way to keeping a clean sheet. He is not the only Argentine feeling the mental toll of the World Cup, with assistant coach Pablo Aimar reduced to tears following Lionel Messi's opener in the same game.
IN A PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Scaloni's side will hope to secure their knockout place with a win against Poland in their final group game on November 30.
Editors' Picks
- Ultimate Brazil dream team - Pele & Ronaldo in, Ronaldinho out
- De Bruyne is right, the Golden Generation is over! Belgium winners, losers and ratings as Hazard struggles in shock Morocco loss
- Argentina's Messiah! Winners, losers and ratings as Leo inspires vital victory over Mexico
- Hristo Stoichkov: The Bulgarian bad boy with a God complex who lit up the 1994 World Cup