Argentina's Emi Martinez says Kylian Mbappe 'doesn't know enough about football' as old South America comments brought up

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez criticised Kylian Mbappe over old comments the France striker made about the quality of South American football.

Mbappe suggested South American teams weaker

Martinez took offence to France star's comments

Will look to prove him wrong in World Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe said in May that European nations are better prepared for the World Cup because they play "high-level matches all the time" against each other, whereas Argentina and Brazil do not face the same demands. Martinez was reminded by a reporter of those comments on Saturday before the World Cup final and fired back.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He doesn't know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn't matter. We are a great team, recognised as such," he said at a press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez is not the only Argentina star to speak out against Mbappe's comments. Striker Lautaro Martinez argued that what he said was "unfair", while ex-Brazil coach Tite sniped back at him by saying that Brazil don't have "Azerbaijan to play. We don't have anyone that gives you a break".

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Martinez and his co-stars will be out to show Mbappe that they are even better than Les Bleus by beating them in the World Cup final on Sunday.