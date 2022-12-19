Argentina boss Scaloni opens up on motivational chat with Messi that foreshadowed World Cup win

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has opened up on a fateful conversation he had with Lionel Messi after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has revealed how a key chat with Lionel Messi after the team had qualified for World Cup 2022 helped the Albiceleste on their way to glory in Qatar. Scaloni admits he had been having doubts back in 2021 after a 0-0 draw with Brazil sealed the team's place at World Cup 2022, but a conversation with Messi helped give him a much-needed lift.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm going to tell you something, about a chat I had with him in San Juan, after drawing 0-0 with Brazil. I felt that what was going to come was going to be difficult and that the disappointment could be strong," he told reporters. "So, before he went back to Paris, I sat down to talk to Messi. I raised the issue with him and he told me 'we'll continue because it's probably going to go well and if it doesn't then at least we'll have tried'. That gave me a boost."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi was the inspiration for Argentina as Scaloni's side won the World Cup for a third time and the first time since 1986. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar scored seven goals in the tournament, including two in the final, and won the Golden Ball handed out to the best player.

WHAT NEXT? Argentina are flying home with the World Cup to celebrate their triumph in Qatar. The team are due to land in the early hours of Tuesday morning and will parade the trophy in front of fans in Buenos Aires.