Are you worried about the European Super League & will it destroy football as we know it?

The Super League could be back after it was ruled UEFA and FIFA had unlawfully blocked its inception - are you worried about football's future?

In a bombshell announcement for many fans on Thursday, it was confirmed that a revamped European Super League is in the works once again following a court ruling that went against both UEFA and FIFA.

It was back in 2021 that shockwaves were sent throughout football after 12 clubs attempted to breakaway and form a new league that would essentially rival UEFA's flagship Champions League competition.

However, after a monumental backlash, led by supporters of many of the club's involved, the plans were eventually scrapped. Now, though, the European Super League is set to attempt to go ahead with the formation of the new tournament after a court ruled that UEFA and FIFA would be breaking EU law should they try to stop it.

Many clubs have already expressed their immediate opposition to the new plans, that would see three leagues - star, gold and blue - created and involve 64 teams from around Europe, with there being both men's and women's competitions.

It's unclear at this stage whether that will ultimately be enough to scupper the plans of A22, who are the organisation behind the European Super League proposal, or if the project will now go ahead.

