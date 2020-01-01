Arabian Gulf Cup final will be an all Dubai affair

Al Nasr will play Shabab Al Ahli in the 2019-20 Arabian Gulf Cup final after both teams were victorious in the semis.

Both teams are Dubai based and faced tough opposition in the form of Al Ain and Al Jazira. It was a rare weekend full of rain in the which caused major flooding across the region. Despite this the games went on as scheduled. Al Nasr beat Al Ain 4-1 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in normal time at Hazaa bin Zayed Stadium.

Shabab Al Ahli defeated Al Jazira 4-2 on penalties after they drew 2-2 at the full-time whistle which was played at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.The final will be played on Saturday 18th January, 8:30pm local time.