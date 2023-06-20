Any regrets, Jack? Grealish reacts to ‘once in a lifetime’ party after Man City Treble triumph

Jack Grealish says he has no regrets after embarking on an epic party in the wake of Manchester City’s Treble triumph in 2022-23.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international was one of the stars of the show on the field for City as they collected Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns. He was then the heart and soul of wild celebrations that dragged on over several days, with the 27-year-old forward going without sleep as he made the most of a “once in a lifetime” opportunity. Some have questioned whether Grealish took things too far, as he still had Euro 2024 qualification duty with England on his schedule, but the mercurial winger sees no reason to apologise for enjoying what were history-making exploits.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by talkSPORT if he has any regrets, Grealish said: “Not really. I’d done something that comes around once in a lifetime. The last time it was done… I don’t know when Man United did it, but it hasn’t been done for ages. So why not celebrate like that? Everyone was with me. I wasn’t on my own, going out with my friends. I was with the whole team. We enjoyed ourselves on the Saturday, Sunday, Monday. I had the best weekend of my life. I’d just won the Champions League and I was so emotional after it.

“I was probably on the biggest emotional high I’ve ever been on. The manager [Gareth Southgate] didn’t tell me, but I knew I wouldn’t play on the Friday. I came on [against North Macedonia] and I felt good. Whatever you do in life, there will always be people in the background criticising you. It’s part and parcel of life. My full priority is with England. That’s why I was in camp on Tuesday night. Obviously I had a good weekend, it was the best weekend of my life.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pressed further on whether he has fully recovered from a lengthy drinking binge, Grealish added: “Yeah, of course! I probably had one of the most enjoyable seasons of my life. The second half of the season, I played a big part in something that will go down in Man City history. Last weekend was the best weekend I’ve ever had. I’m still trying to come to terms with it. I’ve been on such a high the last week. I feel good. I trained on Wednesday and Thursday, and felt alright. Obviously, Saturday and Sunday, I felt good.”

WHAT NEXT? Grealish took in 32 minutes of game time off the bench as England eased to a 7-0 victory over Macedonia at Old Trafford, but he can now relax fully over the summer as City begin to count down the days to their 2023-24 opener against Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 6.