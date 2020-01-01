'Not knowing when I can return gives me anxiety' - Neymar missing PSG team-mates amid coronavirus lockdown

The forward is training back in Brazil amid the global football shutdown caused by the pandemic, but says the situation is taking a toll

Neymar says that the uncertainty around coronavirus has left him suffering from anxiety as he waits for football to resume again.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused the shutdown of football around the world, with many leagues - including , in which Neymar plays for - currently without definite dates for resuming.

The Brazilian forward has admitted that he is missing his PSG team-mates, and that the worldwide situation is having a toll on his mental health.

Neymar wrote on his personal website: "Not knowing when I can return gives me anxiety. I really miss playing, competing, to be in the club environment with my PSG team-mates.

"I really miss football. I'm sure the fans also want to see everyone back on the pitch as soon as possible. I hope the decision comes out as soon as possible."

Neymar is back in , having returned to his home country from Paris when football was put on hiatus following the spread of coronavirus to Europe.

He has been looking to maintain his match fitness despite lockdown, and details his training regime in the blog.

He said: "The condominium has a large space for cycling, a football field, a sports hall and equipment that can be used, as long as the rules of social distance are respected.

"My routine consists of breakfast, a first training session, rest and throughout the day, fun activities, which end up making me spend energy. In some cases, the specific and general workouts are divided into two periods."

Neymar has long been linked with a return to since departing the club for a world-record fee of €222 million (£198m/$263m) back in 2017, with the player himself having agitated for a switch before the 2019-20 season began.

However the uncertain global situation, combined with tightened financial straits for Barca, have made a move look increasingly unlikely.

“The club no longer has the economic capacity to spend, I don't know how much,” Mediapro president Jaume Roures said of Barca regarding a potential move for Neymar and other expensive players. “It's impossible now.”

Before lockdown, Neymar had scored 13 goals in 15 Ligue 1 appearances this season.