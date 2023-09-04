Antony claims he is a 'victim of false accusations' as Man Utd winger denies ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallini's allegations of vicious physical attack

Manchester United winger Antony has denied claims from his ex-girlfriend that he physically attacked her, insisting that his innocence will be proven.

The Brazil international took to social media to release a statement claiming that he is the victim of "false accusations" after his former partner, Gabriela Cavallini, said he attacked her several times during their relationship, including while she was pregnant.

The 23-year-old accused Cavallini of changing her story and denied that ever being physically aggressive with her.

He posted on an Instagram Story: "Out of respect for my fans, friends and family, I feel obligated to speak publicly about the false accusations I have been a victim of."

"From the beginning I have handled this issue seriously and with respect, providing the due clarifications to the police authority. The police inquest is under cover of justice, and therefore I cannot make its contents public."

"However, I can say with confidence that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and more to be produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made.

"My relationship with Ms, Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offences from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression."

"Every time, whether in testimony or in interview, she presents a different version of accusations.

"Thus, I come to deny the accusations made and inform that I remain at the full disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify what is needed."

"I trust the ongoing police investigations will reveal the truth about my innocence."

According to Cavallini, Antony threatened to throw her out of a moving car while she was pregnant and even said he would kill her, the unborn child and himself. Cavallini soon lost the baby.

She also says that he threw a glass at her which cut her finger so badly that it left bone exposed.

The DJ and influencer has lodged complaints to the Sao Paulo police as well as Greater Manchester Police.