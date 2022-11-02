Antony, Martial and Sancho left out of Manchester United's crucial Europa League clash with Real Sociedad

Antony, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho have all been left out of Manchester United's travelling squad for Thursday's clash with Real Sociedad.

United trio ruled out of crucial fixture

Martial, Antony still not fit

Sancho bogged down with illness

WHAT HAPPENED? United will be without three key attacking players on Thursday when they take on Real Sociedad in Spain, in what is their final group stage contest in the Europa League and one that will determine whether they finish first or second in Group E.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a squad update provided on their official website, the trio's absences were explained: "Antony and Anthony Martial will remain at Carrington, to continue with their individual training work, while Jadon Sancho is ill."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's a huge blow for Erik ten Hag who loses out on players who are integral to shaping his attacking trident. United must go to Spain and beat their opponents in order to top the group and avoid having to play a play-off round against a Champions League dropout in the new year.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? All focus is on Thursday's trip to San Sebastian, and doing whatever they can to avoid an extra set of fixtures against a tough opponent, in what will be an incredibly busy new year's schedule.