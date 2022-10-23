Antony forcing £85m Man Utd transfer annoyed Ajax as they wanted to keep him for another year

Chris Burton|
Antony Manchester United 2022Getty
Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueAntonyAjaxEredivisie

Edwin van der Sar admits Ajax were left disappointed and frustrated at seeing Antony force through an £85 million ($96m) move to Manchester United.

  • Brazilian wanted out of Amsterdam
  • Made a transfer request
  • Secured big-money switch to England

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international made it clear that he wanted to follow Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford despite the Eredivisie champions expressing a desire for any transfer to be delayed for another 12 months. Those pleas fell on deaf ears, much to the annoyance of Van der Sar at his team of directors and coaches in Amsterdam.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United goalkeeper Van de Sar told The Times of Ajax seeing star turns prised from their clutches in the last window: “It was our opinion they should stay for another year. We gave a firm 'no' to Arsenal when they came first for Lisandro [Martinez]; we fought hard to keep him. It was [an] economic [decision] but it was a hard one to take. We knew there was interest but not at that level and it was too late to find a good replacement. I don't think the way [Antony] handled it was the correct one, but it's important all the players who leave Ajax have success because it reflects well on us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony handed in a transfer request in order to get his big-money deal to go through, with the South American going on to make history at United as the first man to net in his first three Premier League appearances for the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Antony Ajax 2021-22Getty

Antony Manchester United 2022-23Getty

Edwin van der Sar AjaxGetty

WHAT NEXT? Van der Sar has seen a move of his own to Old Trafford speculated on, with United still in the market for a director of football, but he has ruled out a return to England being made any time soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

94725 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 10%Liverpool
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 49%Manchester City
  • 27%Other team
94725 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks