'He called me and he was angry' - Kylian Mbappe's mother explains recent season ticket spat with PSG

Kylian Mbappe's mother says the striker made an angry phone call to her as his recent spat with Paris Saint-Germain unfolded.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe publicly criticised PSG after they released a video promoting season ticket sales for the 2023-24 season, which was dominated by the 24-year-old and featured few of his fellow stars. "I don’t agree with this published video... PSG is a big club and a big family but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain,” he wrote in a social media post.

Before publishing his comments, Mbappe spoke to his mother, Fayza Lamari, who says she did not agree with the way he handled the matter.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Kylian spoke from his heart in the heat of the moment, he was angry," she said on Public Senat. "He reacted like a kid who was born in the social media age. Everyone has their own way of communicating.

"He called me and he was angry. I understood how he felt and I told him: 'Right now, in the heat of the moment, is not the time to react, leave it for now and there will be time to ask for explanations later.' And he replied: 'No, I don’t want to wait. I know what the consequences are and I will accept them.'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The feud between Mbappe and PSG sparked further uncertainty about the France international's future. Despite signing a new contract last year, Mbappe continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid. However, since airing his grievances, he has insisted that he wants to stay at the club, saying: "Where [do I want to win the Champions League]? In Paris. I'm a Parisian and under contract. So it's PSG."

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe and PSG will continue their campaign to win Ligue 1 when they host Angers on Friday.