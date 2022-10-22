Angers vs Rennes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Angers welcome Rennes to face them at Stade Raymond Kopa. Unbeaten in their past five, the visitors are looking to keep up the pressure on the top four in the top-flight.

Against hosts who are mired in the midst of a relegation battle, they'll hope this one is a walk in the park - but while it might be easy on paper, it's likely to be anything but in practice.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Angers vs Rennes date & kick-off time

Game: Angers vs Rennes Date: October 23, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET / 5:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Angers vs Rennes on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 3 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Angers squad & team news

It has been a dismal year so far for Angers, and in the midst of an expanded relegation battle this year, their prospects are dimming fast.

They need a morale-boosting result to pick themselves up - so could it be this encounter this week?

Position Players Goalkeepers Bernardoni, Zinga, Fofana, Borne Defenders Mendy, Doumbia, Šabanović, Blažič, Hountondji, Bamba, Camara, Chetti, Valery Midfielders Bentaleb, Boufal, Ounahi, Abdelli, Belkhdim, Capelle, Amadou, Bobichon, Bahoya, Taïbi, Kalla Forwards Diony, Salama, Sima, Ella, Hunou, Jakoliš, Thioub, Mbock

Rennes squad and team news

Unbeaten in recent weeks and angling to push their way into the top four, Rennes will very much back their chances of cracking the race sooner rather than later.

They'll need to come out on top here though, avoiding the potential danger of a major banana-skin in this encounter.