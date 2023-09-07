Won it all: Angel Di Maria set to retire from Argentina duty after 2024's Copa America

Angel Di Maria is reportedly set to retire from Argentina duty after 2024 Copa America.

Di Maria might retire from Argentina duty

Won World Cup in 2022

Copa America 2024 set to be his last international tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? According to ESPN Argentina, the winger may retire from international football after next year's continental tournament. He was in sensational form during the Qatar World Cup and was an integral member of the squad that captured the third global crown, breaking a 36-year-old drought. He found the net in the final against France and was an influential figure on the pitch throughout the 120 minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Di Maria also scored in the 2021 Copa America final triumph against Brazil and again in the 2022 Finalissima win against Italy which has sealed his legacy in Albiceleste colours. Cesar Luis Menotti, the manager who led Argentina to their first World Cup title in 1978, opined that El FIdeo should be put on the same pedestal with the likes of LionelMessi, Diego Maradona and Mario Kempes.

Di Maria has 132 caps to date and has scored 29 goals since making his debut against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier in 2008.

Article continues below

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Di Maria will be in action for the reigning world champions against Ecuador on Thursday in their first match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.