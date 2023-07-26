Stadium delays for Liverpool! Upper tier of new Anfield stand won't be ready in time for new Premier League season

Liverpool fans face disappointment as the new Anfield Road Stand's upper tier won't be ready for the Premier League season opener against Bournemouth.

Anfield's new upper stand delayed

Existing stand to be operational

Phased opening planned for future fixtures

WHAT HAPPENED? The stadium has been undergoing expansion work to increase its capacity to 61,000 with the construction of the new Anfield Road Stand. However, the upper tier of the new stand will not be ready in time for Liverpool's first home game of the Premier League season against Bournemouth on August 19.

The main contractor, Buckingham Group, cited the complexities of the construction project as the reason for the delay. While the existing stand will be open and operational, the new upper tier's opening will be phased in during future home fixtures.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Anfield's expansion project aims to enhance the matchday experience for fans and accommodate more supporters. The increased capacity is expected to create 400 additional jobs, benefiting the local community. The delay in the upper tier's completion may affect the overall stadium atmosphere and seating arrangements for early-season home fixtures.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement from the main contractor, Buckingham Group, acknowledged the delay and explained the phased opening process: "Unfortunately, the upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand is not quite ready for the Bournemouth game... As with any complex major construction project of this scale, there are always so many variables and challenges along the way. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we work through the next few weeks with Buckingham to complete this programme and we can’t wait to have this great new Anfield Road Stand fully open for supporters."

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool underwent a similar experience in 2016 when the club opened its new Main Stand in September 2016. The Reds played their first three games of that season away from home and opened parts of the stand in phases.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ANFIELD? The main focus will be on completing the construction of the new Anfield Road Stand's upper tier in the coming weeks to ensure it is fully operational for upcoming home games. Liverpool only play at Anfield once in August - the game against Bournemouth on August 19.