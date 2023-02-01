Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did absolutely nothing in January transfer window

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has explained the club's lack of transfer activity in January, despite being hit with a litany of injuries.

Real kept quiet in January

Only one fit senior full-back

Saving for Bellingham this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid have been hit with an injury crisis in recent weeks, losing some crucial players with various knocks and muscle fatigue. But despite fan clamour for reinforcements, the club kept quiet in the winter market and weren't really linked with any big names.

The tightening of purse strings comes at a bad time for the club. They only have one senior fit right-back, and are struggling for depth in central midfield, too. Los Blancos also face a five-point deficit in the Liga title race, and have a tricky Champions League round of 16 tie with Liverpool coming next month.

WHAT THEY SAID: Despite the quiet window, Ancelotti emphasized his faith in his squad, telling reporters: "We didn’t dip into the winter market because we didn’t need to. If you plan your squad well in summer then you don’t need to use the winter market. When you sign in January it means something has happened, which could be an injury, but we’re fine."

Ancelotti also criticised the intense schedule in the coming months:

This club doesn’t take any matches off and we try to win every competition," he said. "But, the schedule is too much and there is a limit."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid's transfer priority in the next six months appears to be Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old is the biggest name on the market this year, and a handful of European clubs are set to battle for his signature. Dortmund will command a fee far north of €100m(£88m/$109m) for Bellingham, with Real thought to be leading the race for his services.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti's side will fight for La Liga and the Champions League over the coming months. Their transfer activity will be directed towards Bellingham at the end of the season, with Dortmund reportedly resigned to losing their prized asset.