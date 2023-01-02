Ancelotti says he won't talk to Vinicius about racist abuse as Real Madrid boss acknowledges wider 'cultural problem'

The Real Madrid manager noted wider societal issues after Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist chants in their game against Valladolid.

Vinicius racially abused at Valladolid

Player criticized La Liga

Manager dubbed it "bigger than the league"

WHAT HAPPENED? Valladolid fans racially abused Vinicius after he was substituted in the second half last Friday. In response, the winger took to social media to condemn the actions.

And Ancelotti backed his player in Monday's pre-match press conference, although he conceded that he wouldn't need to talk to Vinicius himself.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti told reporters: "I don't need to talk to him about it. It's a pretty straightforward subject. There shouldn't be racism or xenophobia. If we think otherwise, we are wrong.

"It's a problem within society and there should be zero tolerance for it. It isn't the league's problem, but rather a general and cultural problem within a society that lacks the education it should have. We need to focus on something bigger than Vini Jr., the league or sanctions".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius was on the receiving end of chants from Atletico fans back in September, and criticized the league for its casual response. Such incidents continue to occur around the world.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? The Spanish side play Cacereno in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night. Ancelotti promised that some of his bigger names will be given a day off.