Ancelotti makes history as Real Madrid boss becomes first coach to win all of Europe's big five league titles

Real Madrid's 2021-22 La Liga win has seen Carlo Ancelotti make history, with the Italian becoming the first manager to win a top-flight title in all of Europe's big five leagues.

Madrid sealed the Liga crown on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Espanyol, a Rodrygo brace and strikes from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema getting them over the line with four games to spare.

While it was a historic day for the club, it also marked a major personal triumph for their manager.

Which league titles has Ancelotti won?

Ancelotti won the Serie A title with AC Milan in 2004, a year after he led his side to Champions League glory.

It is perhaps surprisingly the only league title he has won in his native Italy, with Ancelotti's next top-flight crown coming during his spell with Chelsea, as he steered the Blues to Premier League success in 2010.

In 2013 he would go on to claim Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain before securing Bundesliga title glory for Bayern Munich in the 2016-17 season.

Now, in his second spell as Real Madrid head coach, he has been able to get his hands on the Liga trophy, with Los Blancos claiming the league title with four games remaining.

How many trophies has Ancelotti won in total?

Ancelotti has now won 22 trophies in total during a remarkable managerial career which has spanned more than 25 years.

Club Trophies won Juventus Intertoto Cup AC Milan Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, Champions League (twice), UEFA Super Cup (twice), Club World Cup Chelsea Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield PSG Ligue 1 Real Madrid La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup Bayern Bundesliga, DFL-Super Cup (twice)

