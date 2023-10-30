Dynamo seize control! Hector Herrera and Amine Bassi lead Houston to massive win in MLS Playoff opener vs Real Salt Lake

The Houston Dynamo took Game 1 in their best-of-three series against Real Salt Lake, courtesy of goals from Hector Herrera and Amine Bassi.

Houston wins 2-1, take first game in series

USMNT hopeful Luna scores for RSL

Bassi wins it late for Dynamo

TELL ME MORE: The Dynamo came out flying Sunday evening, finding the back of the net 22 minutes in through Mexico international Hector Herrera. The ex-Atletico Madrid man fired home from the edge of the box after a brilliant layoff from teammate Adalberto Carrasquilla. RSL earned a goal back nine minutes into the second-half through 20-year-old USMNT hopeful Diego Luna. The youngster was a spark in their attack all night, but the supporting cast around him didn't provide enough to steal the result on the road.

Houston's French winger, Amine Bassi, scored the game-winner late, firing into the bottom-left corner of the net from the edge of the box. The 25-year-old's only attempt on target all night was a crucial one, as the Dynamo took game one courtesy of the attempt.

THE MVP: Coco Carrasquilla is too good for MLS, simply put. The Dynamo star feels like a candidate for a European transfer abroad this winter, but for now, the Dynamo will enjoy how talented of a player he is. With a brilliant assist on the first Houston goal, the Panamanian international ran the show from the midfield.

Article continues below

THE BIG LOSER: RSL coach Pablo Mastroeni made in-game adjustments at halftime that saw Salt Lake enter the match and make it a competitive 45 minutes. That needs to be applauded and recognized. However, his initial thought process with three defenders to begin the game was baffling. If RSL want to get out of this series, you can't afford mistakes before the match even kicks off.

WHAT NEXT FOR HOUSTON AND RSL? The two sides return for Game 2 in their best-of-three series on Monday, November 6.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐