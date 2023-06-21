'This sports washing needs to be stopped' - Jamie Carragher slams Saudi Arabia transfers after Bernardo Silva becomes latest big-name linked with move

Jamie Carragher has hit out at players moving to Saudi Arabia from the Premier League amid talk Bernardo Silva could become the latest name to do so.

Silva latest to be linked with Saudi Arabia

Manchester City star has not made decision

Carragher hits out at such transfers

WHAT HAPPENED? A number of players have headed to the Saudi Pro League this summer, with Karim Benzema perhaps the biggest name, as he left Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad. Ruben Neves has moved from Wolves to Al-Hilal at the age of 26, while N'Golo Kante has left Chelsea to join Benzema at Ittihad. Now, Carragher insists that such deals need to be stopped, amid talk that Silva could turn his back on the treble winners to move to the Middle East.

WHAT THEY SAID: Writing on Twitter, Carragher said: "Bernardo Silva is in his peak years & has been one of the best players in Europe for the last five years! I wasn’t worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30’s, a touch worried with players below the elite (Neves) but if this happens it feels like a game changer. Saudi have taken over Golf, the big Boxing fights & now they want to take over football!!This sports washing needs to be stopped!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carragher's fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has called for an embargo to be placed on moves from the Premier League to Saudi Arabia until the source of the money funding such deals can be identified. His own impassioned plea came about after Chelsea were reported to be considering selling three players - Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - to the Saudi league.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Al Ittihad Twitter

WHAT NEXT? Fabrizio Romano has reported that Silva has not made a final decision over his future as he has also been linked with Barcelona and PSG, but this story is likely to run and run throughout this summer window.