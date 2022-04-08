Alves: I wouldn't spend a lot of money on Haaland

Barcelona full-back Dani Alves says Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is not worth spending a lot of money on, but he would go big to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

The forwards are the two hottest properties in world football at the moment, with Europe's top teams battling to sign them this summer.

Barca are said to be courting both players, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also in the frame to land them.

What has been said?

But Alves has picked Mbappe as his favourite of the two, telling Sport: "Mbappe is a more complete player than Haaland in all aspects of the game.

"I wouldn't do crazy things for Haaland. Honestly, I wouldn't spend a lot of money on him.

"I would spend a lot of money on Mbappe, but not on Haaland.

"If you are going to make a giant investment, you have to do it in the best way. If it depended on me, I would bet on Mbappe."

How do the two compare?

Mbappe and Haaland have been in great form for their respective sides again this season.

The France international has scored 23 goals and assisted 17 in 35 appearances across the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Haaland, meanwhile, has 19 goals to his name from 21 matches in the Bundesliga and Europe's premier club competition.

Mbappe has suggested that he could opt to remain at PSG for the time being despite constant reports that a move to Madrid is set to to through this summer.

Haaland's future also remains up in the air, with reports claiming Manchester City are the favourites to land him. Despite claims in the media, GOAL understands that the Norway star does not have a €75 million (£63m/$83m) release clause in his Dortmund contract.

