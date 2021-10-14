Drake asks to meet Alphonso Davies after Bayern star's stunning solo goal for Canada
World-famous musical artist Drake has texted Alphonso Davies to set up a meeting after the Bayern Munich star's stunning solo goal for Canada against Panama on Wednesday.
Davies sprinted half the length of the field to steal the ball from an unsuspecting Sam Adekugbe before jetting into the box and leaving goalkeeper Luis Mejia flat-footed with his low shot. The 66th-minute effort put Canada ahead 2-1 in a pivotal World Cup qualifying match, with the hosts ultimately pulling away for a 4-1 victory.
Drake apparently came away impressed by the skill of his countryman, and Canada head coach John Herman relayed the details of their conversation.
Editors' Picks
- Lingard, Ake & the sensible signings Newcastle's new owners should make in January
- How McKennie and Adams became the USMNT's most valuable players
- Ancelotti's Real Madrid are one Benzema injury away from full-blown crisis
- Neymar's last World Cup? Why the Brazil star fell out of love with international football
Drake's text to Davies
What happened?
Other reactions to Davies' goal
Bigger picture
Canada fell behind 1-0 after just five minutes to the side closest to them in the race for third in the CONCACAF table - the region's final World Cup play-off qualifying spot.
With consecutive draws entering the game, that early goal concession could have been taken as an ominous sign.
However, Canada pulled out a victory with the help of Davies and are now on 10 points, two clear of Panama for third.
On a personal note for Davies, the acknowledgement from a global superstar in Drake will be greatly appreciated as the Bayern full-back has built up a large online following of his own on social media. Davies currently has 4.5 million TikTok followers, 4.1 million Instagram followers and almost 300,000 Twitter followers.