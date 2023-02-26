Almeria vs FC Barcelona : Lineups and LIVE updates

La Liga leaders Barcelona travel to the Estadio Mediterráneo to face relegation-threatened Almeria

Almeria enters the contest against Barcelona on the back of three successive defeats and will look to turn in their favor this time out. La Union is vying to stay in Spain’s premier division for the second time in a row after securing qualification from the Segunda division two years back.

Rubi’s side currently sits at the 17th spot just one point away from the drop zone and will look to gain maximum points in a difficult contest against Xavi’s men.

The Spanish side’s home form has been average this summer as they have accumulated 19 points in 11 games which is better than what Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have collected at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Xavi’s Barcelona will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Almeria. The current La Liga leaders were knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United and would want to capitalize on Real Madrid’s draw against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid.

The Catalan giants have amassed 59 points from 22 games and could extend their lead to 10 points with a victory against Almeria. The Blaugrana have managed to brush aside Almeria in their last seven meetings including the 2-0 victory at Camp Nou last time the two sides met.

The Spanish heavyweights have had a scintillating La Liga campaign and are on a hot streak of winning 7 consecutive league matches.

Almeria vs FC Barcelona confirmed line-ups

Almeria XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Akieme, Ely, Babic, Chumi; Robertone, De la Hoz, Eguaras; Baptistao, Suarez, Toure

FC Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Garcia, Christensen, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Gavi, Lewandowski, F Torres

Almeria vs FC Barcelona LIVE updates

FC Barcelona's next La Liga fixtures

Barcelona faces arch-rivals Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final on the 3rd of March. Xavi's men return to La Liga action when they host Valencia on the 5th of March before traveling to face Athletic Club on the 13th of March.