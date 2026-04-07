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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Allegri responds with four words to Real Madrid’s training session

M. Allegri
A. Arbeloa
Real Madrid
AC Milan
Serie A
LaLiga
Italy
Spain

Is the Milan manager hiding a secret deal?

Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri has responded to reports linking him with the Real Madrid job for next season.

Reports suggest that Allegri is one of the options being considered by Real Madrid’s management should they decide to part ways with current manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

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It is worth noting that Allegri previously stated that he turned down an offer to manage Real Madrid several years ago because he preferred Juventus to Los Blancos.

Allegri was asked after the Milan v Napoli match in Round 31 of the Italian league: “Is it true that you could be the new Real Madrid manager?” The Italian manager replied, in comments to Sky Sport Italia: “Let’s talk about today’s match.”

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LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Serie A
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI

It is worth noting that Massimiliano Allegri is under contract with Milan until the summer of 2027.

Milan currently sit third in the Serie A table, nine points behind their rivals Inter, who top the table.

Read also: Napoli dash Milan’s Serie A hopes

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